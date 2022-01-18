Barclays PLC Purchases 67,291 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,291 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.82% of Bandwidth worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

