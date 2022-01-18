Barclays PLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.