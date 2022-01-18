Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Alteryx worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

