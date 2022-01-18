Barclays PLC Sells 20,076 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Encompass Health worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

