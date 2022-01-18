Barclays PLC Sells 248,406 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 248,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

