Barclays PLC Sells 75,893 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

