Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

