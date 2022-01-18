Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 182.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 311 ($4.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

AWE stock opened at GBX 176.90 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37. Alphawave IP Group has a one year low of GBX 149.20 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,850.70.

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.11 ($27,264.44). Also, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,823.82 ($5,217.38).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

