Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCCI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Baristas Coffee
