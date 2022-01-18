Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Update

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BRRAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

