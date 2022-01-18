BarnBridge Market Cap Tops $75.99 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and $6.72 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for $14.11 or 0.00033242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BarnBridge alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,383,495 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BarnBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarnBridge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.