Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,512,269 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $43,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

