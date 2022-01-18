Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($72.73) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.14 ($77.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,538,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

