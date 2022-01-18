Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

