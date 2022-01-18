Basid Coin (BASID) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $887,682.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

