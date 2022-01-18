Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BVNRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BVNRY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

