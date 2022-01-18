Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Baxter International worth $73,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

