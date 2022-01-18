Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

