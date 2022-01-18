Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAMXF. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of BAMXF opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $116.79.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
