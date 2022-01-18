Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded down 9% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $45.68 million and $4.26 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001009 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,830,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.