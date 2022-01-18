Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of BZH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 637,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,626. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $639.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
