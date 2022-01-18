Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 637,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,626. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $639.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

