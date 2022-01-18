Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 6.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 3,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 347,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
