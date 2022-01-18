Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 6.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 3,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 347,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

