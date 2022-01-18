Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $260.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $265.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

