Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

