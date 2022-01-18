Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00205273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00436548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

