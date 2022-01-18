Beer Money (BEER) One Day Volume Tops $19,811.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 7% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $328,483.01 and approximately $19,811.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

