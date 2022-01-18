Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

