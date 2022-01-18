Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.77 million and $8.27 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

