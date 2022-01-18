Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars.

