Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Shares Up 0.2%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

