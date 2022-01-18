Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 5.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

About Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

