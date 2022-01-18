Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

