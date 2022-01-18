Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 134

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 128 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON:CAPD traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.20 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 685,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,961. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.98. Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

