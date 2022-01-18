Berenberg Bank Increases Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Price Target to GBX 225

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($3.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MLI. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 198.25 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,689. The stock has a market cap of £576.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.71.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.