Berenberg Bank Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) to Hold

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

