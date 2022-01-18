Berenberg Bank Raises Woodbois (LON:WBI) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON WBI opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.06) on Monday. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.47. The company has a market cap of £76.14 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

