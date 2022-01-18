Berenberg Bank Raises Woodbois (LON:WBI) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON WBI opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.06) on Monday. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.47. The company has a market cap of £76.14 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
About Woodbois
