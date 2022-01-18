Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

YCA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340 ($4.64). 757,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,138. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.55. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.46).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

