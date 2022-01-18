Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$276.82.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,187. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.46. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

