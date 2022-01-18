Berenberg Bank Trims Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Target Price to 2,000.00

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from 2,500.00 to 2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRRDF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontier Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from 2,408.00 to 1,855.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

FRRDF remained flat at $$32.50 during trading on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

