Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.91

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.00. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

