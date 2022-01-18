Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.24.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

