Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

