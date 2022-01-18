Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $604,130.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

