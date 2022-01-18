Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,761 shares of company stock worth $128,008,054. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

Shares of BILL opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

