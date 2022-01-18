Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $270.71

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.87). Billington shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.91), with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.71. The stock has a market cap of £27.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

