Binamon (BMON) Market Cap Reaches $8.48 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Binamon has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $1.44 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

