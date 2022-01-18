BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.19 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and $27.19 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $30.40 or 0.00072861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010631 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00475530 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

