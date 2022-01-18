Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Biogen by 68.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Biogen by 27.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.10 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

