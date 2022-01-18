Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.99.

Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

