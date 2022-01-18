Bionomics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BNOX) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 25th

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNOX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BNOX opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

