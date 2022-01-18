BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $284.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.57. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

